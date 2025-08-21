Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 25,348 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.46 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

