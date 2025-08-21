TFB Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

