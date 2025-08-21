United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,044 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Entergy by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,354,000 after purchasing an additional 893,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.1%

ETR opened at $89.8290 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

