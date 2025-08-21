United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,560.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

View Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.3830 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.16 and a 200-day moving average of $287.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.