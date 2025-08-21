Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 239,534 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,534 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 0.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $53.22.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

