Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Boosted by Wormser Freres Gestion

Wormser Freres Gestion increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 5.5% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $255.1610 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.98. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $236.67 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

