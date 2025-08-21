Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $220.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,786 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 1.55% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $220,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

