48,649 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

