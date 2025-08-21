Atika Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $285.7840 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average is $258.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

