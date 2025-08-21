Wormser Freres Gestion Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Wormser Freres Gestion cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 54,220.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2,057.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after acquiring an additional 558,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 565,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,855,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

