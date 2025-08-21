Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 166,270 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,270 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 350.1% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 264,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,181.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,236,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,727 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

