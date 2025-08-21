Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF $DBEU

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBEU opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $695.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

