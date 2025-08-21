Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 28,990 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF $REZ

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.59% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $91.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

