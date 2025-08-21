Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 994,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $102,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.15 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.