Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 994,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $102,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.15 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
