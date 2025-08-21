Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 38,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $285.7840 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average is $258.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.