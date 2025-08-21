Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,871 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $206.44 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.83.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.