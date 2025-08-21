The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,227 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $71.7320 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

