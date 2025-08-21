Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Sells 3,916 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,293,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,467,000 after buying an additional 146,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $30.0850 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.0012 and a 12-month high of $30.0199.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

