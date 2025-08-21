Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Invests $22.61 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,609,000. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 5.6% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $92,440.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 232,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,935.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.4%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,114.03 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

