AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Increased by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,729,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,308,000 after acquiring an additional 71,582 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $208.7240 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

