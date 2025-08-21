Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,213.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,231.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total transaction of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.