Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,279 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $67.5210 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $67.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

