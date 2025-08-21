Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $440.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

