Accredited Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Accredited Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,861,000 after buying an additional 5,986,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,519,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,775 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

