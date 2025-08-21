Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC Stock Holdings Lifted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.8731 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

