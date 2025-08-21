Ecommerce Stocks To Research – August 18th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business model involves selling products or services over the internet. Examples range from large marketplaces like Amazon and Alibaba to specialized platforms like Shopify. Investors often target these stocks for growth exposure to shifting consumer habits and the expanding digital retail sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.76. 7,758,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,883,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.42. 2,641,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $979.38. 204,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,860. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,025.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,022.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

