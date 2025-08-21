Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,566,000 after acquiring an additional 126,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,255,000 after acquiring an additional 182,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,530,000 after acquiring an additional 76,346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $251.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.33.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

