2,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO Purchased by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $913,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.5%

SSO opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.