Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.45 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

