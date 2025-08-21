Tribune Investment Group LP Buys Shares of 24,000 TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000. TopBuild comprises 3.1% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tribune Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 481,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,053,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,908,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,992,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $419.9880 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $445.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,041.98. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,891.30. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

