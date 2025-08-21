Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 71,117 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,573 shares of company stock worth $25,112,766. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.23 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.