3,673 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Purchased by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $11,715,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $6,435,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 206,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.2340 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

