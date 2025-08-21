271 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Bought by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,031,000 after purchasing an additional 288,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $163.1490 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.