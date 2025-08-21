Samsara Inc. $IOT is Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sands Capital Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the quarter. Samsara accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Samsara by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $999,192.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 851,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,838,852.40. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $390,917.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,907,574.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,596,739 shares of company stock worth $104,553,455. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $32.9850 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.93 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.