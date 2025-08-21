Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 40,737 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Duolingo worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.48. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.38 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Argus started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.35.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $23,589,966. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

