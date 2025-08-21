Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $637.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $636.3636.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,222,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ROP opened at $540.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

