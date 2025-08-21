Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $214.8070 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.12. Assurant has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,300,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 482.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 621,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,603,000 after purchasing an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,222.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after buying an additional 329,131 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,285,000 after buying an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

