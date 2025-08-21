Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,018 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $79,881,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,737.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.9810 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

