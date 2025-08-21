Groupama Asset Managment Sells 50,975 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,975 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 477,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,366,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $600,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,321 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $70.9160 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

