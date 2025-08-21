Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74.0% during the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 225,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 170,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $323.90 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.59 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.23, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

