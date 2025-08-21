PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $288.96 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $302.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.71. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

