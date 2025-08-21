PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 724,218 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

