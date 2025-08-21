TFB Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

TFB Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

