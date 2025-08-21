Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,881 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $25,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock opened at $108.8550 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.