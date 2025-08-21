Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 2,577 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.6370 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.