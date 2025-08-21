Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 30% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) rose 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 501,963,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 114,220,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £349,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

