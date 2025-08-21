Groupama Asset Managment Buys 10,075 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $99.84 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.