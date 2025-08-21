Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,611 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,519,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

