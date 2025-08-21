Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Sony Corporation $SONY

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises 7.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $28,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Sony by 6.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $78,905,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,845,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,198,000 after acquiring an additional 257,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 804.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Down 0.4%

Sony stock opened at $28.1160 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sony

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.