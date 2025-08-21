O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 299.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.6967, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,920 shares of company stock worth $15,487,502. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

